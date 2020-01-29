Burgum Announces Career Expo to Address Workforce Shortage

The career expo is scheduled for April 8 at the Fargodome.

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum announced a multi-industry career expo aimed at addressing the state’s workforce shortage during his State of the State address on Wednesday.

The expo, known as Dakota Strike, is an opportunity for students in grades 7 to 12 and college to explore different careers and thousands of job openings North Dakota.

The National Integrated Cyber Education Research Center is one of the many sponsors of the event that will help bring focus to career fields in computer science and cybersecurity.

Burgum said, “Dakota Strike is a unique opportunity to bring students and employers together to showcase myriad careers in sectors ranging from agriculture, energy and manufacturing to unmanned aerial systems, military, and health care, while highlighting the vibrant technology and entrepreneurial ecosystem that is so crucial to growing our economy.”

Every student who attends will be eligible to compete for prizes throughout the day.

