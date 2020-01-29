LIVE: Burgum to Discuss North Dakota’s Progress During State of the State Address

The address begins at 10:30 a.m.

BISMARCK, N.D.–Gov. Doug Burgum is scheduled to speak at his 2020 State of the State address at the Chester Fritz Auditorium in Grand Forks on Wednesday.

The address will cover the state’s progress over the last year including the state’s current budget status and ongoing workforce shortage.

The University of North Dakota Interim President Dr. Joshua Wynne and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford will give their welcome remarks when the address begins at 10:30 a.m.

This will mark Burgum’s fourth State of the State address since taking office on December 15, 2016.

KVRR will be streaming the address on KVRR.com and on our Facebook page.