Democratic-NPL responds to Governor Burgum’s State of the State Address

The minority party revealed what issues they believed Burgum did not provide proper solutions for.

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — Following Governor Burgum’s State of the State Address, members the North Dakota Democratic Nonpartisan League addressed the media in response.

The minority party pointed out that there were issues that were not addressed by the majority during the State of the State. This includes improvements in salaries for educators, a better plan to fund rural infrastructure needs and a long range tax plan.

While the Democratic-NPL did agree with many of the points made by the governor, they hope to find solutions for some of the state problems in a different way.

“We continue to want to work in partnership with whoever the next governor is through the next legislative session,” House Democratic-NPL Leader Josh Boschee said. “The challenge I think we have facing us is that a lot of what was talked about is when we invest in institutions or when we invest in businesses or industries. We want to see more of an effort in investing in people.”