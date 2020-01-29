Fargo Public Works to Remove Snow Packs from Residential Streets

The cleanup will take place from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. both days.

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Public Works crews will be removing snow from residential streets throughout the city on Thursday and Friday.

The crews will focus on 19th Avenue North to I-94 on Thursday, and from 25th Street to the Red River on Friday working their way out of the city until it is complete.

The City of Fargo says the crews will try to prevent snow from covering driveways and crosswalks during the cleanup, but property owners are still responsible for clearing those areas should snow end up deposited there.

For safety reasons, the City says to give snow removal equipment as much room as possible.