Fire extinguished at J.R. Simplot in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – Crews put out a fire at J.R. Simplot company in Grand Forks.

Firefighters were sent around 3:45 Wednesday afternoon to the factory on Gateway Drive.

The fire department says flames were smoldering inside a freezer wall next to a packaging area. Crews removed coverings from the wall and put the fire out.

Investigators are on scene to find out how it started. They have not made a damage estimate yet.

No one was hurt and the plant remains open.