Grafton Police Warn of Ransom Scam

The sole purpose of a ransom scam is to extort money.

GRAFTON, N.D.–The Grafton Police Department issued a warning about scammers claiming to have kidnapped children and grandchildren in order to get money.

Police describe the scammer as a man with a Hispanic accent who is immediately aggressive and demanding. This person threatens to harm the child or grandchild if certain demands are not met.

The North Dakota Attorney General’s Office has referred to these calls as “ransom scams” where the sole purpose is to extort money.

The Grafton Police Department encourages anyone who experiences a similar call to remain calm and contact local law enforcement.