Sen. Tina Smith pushes for witnesses in impeachment trial

WASHINGTON – Minnesota Sen. Tina Smith has been sending out her notes and thoughts on the impeachment trial on social media after every day of the impeachment trial.

Former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s book manuscript claims President Trump froze aid to Ukraine so the country would investigate the Bidens. Smith believes the trial must include information from key people.

“My key question is why would the president’s lawyers not want to have testimony under oath and documents from witnesses who could provide even more information about the questions we are considering in this impeachment trial? I just urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to not be afraid of the facts here,” Smith explained.