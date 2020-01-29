The Fargo Education Association Meets with Fargo School Board To Discuss New Contract

The two organizations have been meeting since the contract ended last July, but haven't been able to reach an agreement on salary.

FARGO, N.D.- The Fargo Education Association is willing to agree to the terms set by the Fargo School Board, but are hopeful that they can come to an agreement on salary and a two-year contract.

They say a two year contract would give them more time to focus on other initiatives.

“We’re excited to start to build that bridge with the school board and our district cabinet. We’re excited to mend those relationships to build up around in our district. So, we see that their vote last night is a very big step in order to do that, to work together collaboratively,” says Jen Mastrud, the President of the Fargo Education Association.

The Fargo Education Association and the Fargo School Board will be meeting again on Monday.