Auto Club AAA Offering Services This Super Bowl Weekend

The program provides a safe ride and tow home, within 10 miles, for the impaired driver and their vehicle.

FARGO, N.D.- “Tow to Go” is a program that has been offered in North Dakota for two years ago and it’s used during special holidays and events.

The program is offered to both AAA members and non-members at no cost.

“We would take them back home or to a safe place within a 10 mile radius of where we picked them at. So, if they live somewhere outside of town more than 10 miles away, we’d probably end up taking them to a friends house or something like that,” says Gene LaDoucer, AAA spokesman.

“Tow to go” will be offered from Friday at 6:00pm until Monday at 6:00am