“Cares for Kids” Radiothon raises money for Sanford Children’s Hospital

Three local radio stations join forces for the event

FARGO, N.D. — Nine-month-old Ava is now strong and healthy, but when she was born at just 23 weeks, her home for more than six months would be the NICU at Sanford Children’s Hospital.

“One saying that we always go back to is, ‘You never realize how strong you are until being strong is the only option you have,’ and that’s all we had during that time, and so we just did what we needed to do to get through it,” says Ava’s mom Kristi Krebs.

Right alongside them during that journey were the doctors, nurses and other staff Sanford Children’s provides for local families.

“Oh my gosh, you know what, we have the best of friends here, they truly have become our family. We talk to them almost daily since we’ve been gone, they come visit us. We will forever be incredibly grateful for the NICU team. We just love them like family. Always,” said Krebs.

Through the “Cares for Kids” Radiothon, Sanford is hoping to raise more than $160,000 to be used on high-tech medical equipment, fund research and special programs.

“When we’re taking care of the sickest of the sick, so many things are needed in order to care for kids of any age and any diagnosis, so that’s really what Children’s Miracle Network does,” says Program Director at Children’s Miracle Network Hillery Mork.

The 24-hour fundraiser features several radio stations joining forces to tell the stories of what goes on inside the walls of the hospital.

“There’s some pretty remarkable kids and families and really, to do the work that Sanford Children’s does for these families and kids, we couldn’t do it without the community’s help and that’s really what inspired the Radiothon, is let’s share those stories, but also it’s a way to thank the community for providing the best of the best for these kids,” said Mork.

She says it’s also a way for the families and healthcare providers to catch up.

“Radiothon’s kind of like a reunion for kids like Oscar. He comes by a few times every year and becomes a part of the radiothon, so it’s just a nice little reunion and a way for us to celebrate miracles like Oscar.”

You can donate to the Radiothon either through a phone call or online now through Friday.

Call 701-478-KIDS(5437) or 877-478-KIDS(5437), or donate online at sanfordhealthfoundation.org/caresforkids.