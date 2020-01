Finish Line Finished At West Acres

Mall says announcement on new store yet to come

FARGO, ND — Finish Line is closing this weekend at the West Acres Mall.

According to the mall’s Facebook page the store’s last day is Saturday, February 1st.

West Acres also says that “when one door closes, another NEW door opens!”

They say they’re finalizing details on a lease with a new store that is set to begin construction on the space this spring and open in Fall of 2020.