Lodge fire at Otter Tail County resort

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. – A lodge and attached home at the Wee Villa Resort in Otter Tail County is a complete loss after a fire Thursday morning.

The owner called around 7:45.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the lodge was under renovation and the fire was likely caused by an electrical fault.

A damage estimate has not been done yet.