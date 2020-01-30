West Fargo Parents Sue after Daughter Sickened in Sisseton Pool

The lawsuit claims at least four other children were sickened as well.

SISSETON, S.D.–Two North Dakota parents are suing the City of Sisseton and others, claiming their young daughter got sick after swimming in the local pool and suffered permanent kidney damage.

A federal lawsuit filed by Christopher and Katie Cameron of West Fargo says the 8-year-old girl was diagnosed with E.coli at the Sanford Fargo Medical Center a few days after swimming in the Sisseton pool last July.

The South Dakota Department of Health says a definitive source of the illness was not identified.