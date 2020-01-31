LIVE: Revving Our Engines Monster Jam

Monster Truck Show Takes Over Fargodome This Weekend

Here are some trucks that can get through any snowbank. They’re rolling into the Fargodome this weekend.

Monster Jam is in town for shows Friday and Saturday.

Eight drivers will be competing in three different types of vehicles, including the big Monster Jam Trucks.

Driver Elvis Laniez shows off his Monster Jam Truck, El Toro Loco in this clip.

Bari Musawiir drives the Zombie truck. He took KVRR’s Adam Ladwig for a spin in his Monster Jam Speedster, which Adam had to squeeze his 6’6″ frame into.

Another driver is racing for more than bragging right.

Tony Ochs drives the Soldier Fortune Black Ops truck.

He is a ten-year military veteran who says he wants to honor veterans every time he drives.

He adds, “That’s something of the utmost importance. That’s number one for me. Every time I hit the track it’s all about our military.”

Shows start at 7 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday. You can get up close with the trucks at the Pit Part starting Saturday at noon.

