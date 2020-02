MSUM Basketball Victorious In Double Header

Both MSUM Basketball teams were victorious against Minnesota State Mankato on Friday night

MOORHEAD, MN – The Minnesota Moorhead women’s basketball team ended the game on a 7-0 run to earn a 66-63 win over Minnesota State, Mankato on Friday night at Nemzek Fieldhouse in Moorhead, Minn. MSUM overcame 27 turnovers to survive with the three-point win.

Meanwhile, the Men won their showdown 88-63.