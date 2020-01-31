Senate votes not to bring new witnesses in impeachment trial by 51-49 vote

WASHINGTON – There will not be new witnesses or documents subpoenaed in President Trump’s impeachment trial in a 51-49 vote.

Minnesota’s Democratic Senators Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith voted in favor of the motion while North Dakota Republican Senators John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer voted no. The only Republican Senators to vote yes are Mitt Romney of Utah and Susan Collins of Maine.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of Nwe York called the vote “one of the worst tragedies America has overcome” calling it “a sham trial.”