UND hockey outlasts Colorado College

The Fighting Hawks defeated the Tigers 1-0

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A strong defensive performance from both teams ended in a 1-0 win for North Dakota over Colorado College.

Peter Thome had a big day in net for the Fighting Hawks. He completes the shutout with 25 saves, including a scoreless first and second period.

Shane Pinto scored the only goal of the game on the power play during the third period.