Fargo Davies Stays Undefeated

With a 3-1 win over Minot on Saturday afternoon, the Eagles improved to (14-0-0) on the season

FARGO, ND – It’s safe to say Fargo Davies didn’t max out any offense in Thursday’s 17-0 win given that the Eagles scored another three goals on Saturday afternoon en route to a 3-1 victory over Minot at Scheels Arena. It’s the ninth consecutive game Josh Issertell’s squad, who remains unbeaten at (14-0-2), tallied three or more goals.