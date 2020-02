Fargo Police asks for public’s help finding missing teenager

13-year-old Christian Balderston is missing

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Police Department is looking for information regarding a missing teenager in Fargo.

13-year-old Christian Balderston is 5’9″ and 160 lbs.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans, white Nike hightops, a red Champion hoodie and black Pittsburg Steelers cap.

Contact Red River Valley Regional Dispatch at 701-235-4493 if you have information regarding his whereabouts.