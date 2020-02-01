Woman arrested after police say she stabbed a man in the chest

The extent of the man's injuries are unknown

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — 31-year-old Christine Jones is charged with Aggravated Assault after police say she stabbed a man in the chest with a knife Saturday morning in Grand Forks.

It happened at the 2000 block of Dyke Ave.

Officers located Jones at the 100 block of Cottonwood.

Authorities say the man knew Jones.

The man was transported to Altru Hospital. The extent of his injuries are unknown.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Grand Forks Police Department by calling 701-787-8000.