Bye Week Gives Opportunity for UND Hockey to Keep Improving in Competitive Areas

UND is back at no.1 in latest USCHO Poll

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — North Dakota Hockey is riding high into a bye week after earning their first series sweep in a month and putting up nine goals against Colorado College.

UND won’t play again until February 14th against Denver.

The Fighting Hawks won’t get back on the ice until tomorrow with an off ice work out today. As of late, the competition between the pipes has elevated.

Since giving up seven goals to Minnesota-Duluth two weeks ago, sophomore Adam Scheel hasn’t had a start. Junior Peter Thome has stepped in and made the most of it giving up three goals over the last three games including a shut out this past Friday night.

Even though Thome has been the hot hand, head coach Brad Berry said there’s no better time for Scheel to refocus his game than this time off.

“Adam Scheel its about this: a chance to reset and build and get the details of his game going which he has the last week here, Berry said. “It’s a matter of Peter (Thome), who is feeling it right now, and Adam (Scheel) just has to make sure the details in his game get stronger and stronger as the week goes on. Its funny how a year goes. Things change from day to day and its not given on any day what the lineup is.”