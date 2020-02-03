Fargo Man Arrested for Setting Multiple Fires

FARGO, N.D.–A Fargo man was arrested for setting multiple fires on Sunday.

The Fargo Police and Fire Departments responded to 633 1st Avenue North for reports of a small fire at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Authorities had reported to additional fires at the same location earlier in the weekend and determined the fires were being set intentionally.

Police conducted an investigation and were able to identify 28-year-old Saha Bahadur Khadka as the suspect in setting the fires. Khadka was arrested for endangering by fire.

No one was injured during the incidents. The Fargo Police Department is continuing to investigate the fires.