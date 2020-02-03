Hornbacher’s makes record donation to Great Plains Food Bank

The grocery store's Feed Hope campaign raised over $80,000

FARGO, N.D. — Hornbacher’s has once again joined forces with the Great Plains Food Bank to try and end hunger in the metro.

Through its Feed Hope campaign, Hornbacher’s raised over $80,000 in December for the food bank.

That’s the biggest donation by the grocery store chain since the campaign’s launch 9 years ago.

Customers were asked to make donations at the checkout lanes at stores in Fargo, Moorhead and West Fargo.

Hornbacher’s says these collaborations won’t stop any time soon.

“The problem is we can’t stop because the need hasn’t gone away yet. I would like nothing else than for the Great Plains Food Bank to shut down because there isn’t a need anymore, but the reality is whether it’s Christmas time, in the middle of summer when we do another fundraiser for the Great Plains Food Bank, it’s happening all the time,” says Hornbacher’s President Matt Leiseth.

The Feed Hope campaign has provided more than 1.3 million meals for the Great Plains Food Bank.