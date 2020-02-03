Local brewery raises money for American Cancer Society

Drumconrath's first-ever "Pints With A Purpose" initiative launches one day before World Cancer Day

FARGO, N.D. — The 20th annual World Cancer Day is on Tuesday.

The American Cancer Society estimates this year alone, there will be over 4,000 new cancer patients in North Dakota.

It predicts over 1,000 will have their lives taken.

“A lot of people don’t really — I feel like they don’t quite understand that just how many people are touched by cancer. Really, 1 in 3 people are going to be touched by cancer and so, just knowing that that’s not just in our community, but it’s all over the world,” says American Cancer Society Community Development Manager Hannah LeTexier.

That’s why World Cancer Day is raising worldwide awareness of the disease.

The Union for International Cancer Control says more than one third of cancer cases can be prevented.

Another third can be cured if detected early and treated properly.

“Getting a lot of headaches but not going in to check out why, or finding a lump and not going to see what it’s for. A lot of people, even though it is so widespread and it does hit so many people, you know it’s kind of scary to think about, and I think the misconception is around people just kind of thinking, ‘Oh this isn’t what it is,’ and then waiting too long and then, the longer you wait, the harder it is to treat,” says LeTexier.

A local brewery is doing its part in helping spread the message.

“We are raising money for the American Cancer Society, and a dollar from every pint is going to that, and we have a matching contribution, so actually $2 from every pint is going to go to fight cancer,” says Drumconrath Brewing Co. owner Sam Corr.

It’s part of Drumconrath’s first-ever “Pints With A Purpose” initiative, where the brewery chooses a non-profit monthly to raise money for.

This first one comes with a special tie to the cause.

“My dad died from cancer about four years ago, so I just wanted to help make sure that doesn’t happen anymore to anyone else,” he says.

Both organizations say collaborations like these can go a long way in helping even one person who may be battling the disease.

Find more information on how you can contribute to World Cancer Day at www.worldcancerday.org.