New CBD Store Hopes to Win Over Fargo

Whether it's through transparency, or the welcoming environment, Your CBD Shop is hoping to make Fargo more comfortable with the idea of CBD products, one interaction at a time.

FARGO, N.D. – A new store in our region is hoping to improve the customer experience when it comes to buying CBD.

Owner Matt Yde says the goal of his new store, the Your CBD Shop, is to be welcoming, transparent, and knowledgeable to his customers.

“It’s more comfortable for everybody. I know my grandparents and my wife’s grandparents have used CBD, but they would never go into a vape shop or smoke shop or buy it at a gas station, because they want a little more knowledge with it, and they want to be comfortable walking into the store,” said Matt Yde.

It all starts with the associates, who will sit down one on one to help make sure that the customer is getting the right CBD product for them.

The transparency comes in the form of a QR code on each product, which contains lab results from a third party lab showing what each product contains, including it’s CBD content and THC content.

The company says it’s important to not just blindly jump in, but to research the product first.

“Definitely research the company and make sure you are buying from a reputable brand so that you don’t end up like a lot of people in the past that didn’t feel anything,” said Jon Lubaugh, an affiliate store owner from Texas, “Because what they ended up buying wasn’t really CBD.”

Dr. Allison Hetland from Sanford Health says it’s important to let your physician know if you plan to try CBD.

“Ingesting CBD oil orally affects metabolism of some prescription medications, including certain blood pressure medications, cholesterol medications and antibiotics. So even though it may not seem like something to run by your primary care provider, it is important to do, to avoid potentially elevated levels of medications in your bloodstream,” said Dr. Hetland, an integrative medicine physician for Sanford Health, “CBD oil can be very helpful for people’s pain, and topical applications shouldn’t affect metabolism of medications.”

“There are more and more studies coming out that show that CBD works for a lot of stuff. The only way for a customer to know if it works for them is to try, because everybody is different,” said Yde.

Your CBD Store offers a wide variety of products, from topical ointments to edibles and pet products.

The supplier for Your CBD Store, Sunflora Inc. has been warned in the past by the FDA to stop marketing products that claim to treat pet health issues online, as some testing has raised safety concerns from pets ingesting CBD.

The store has since removed any labels that claim they offer health benefits on any of their products, in compliance with the FDA’s requests.

Whether it’s through transparency, or the welcoming environment, Your CBD Shop is hoping to make Fargo more comfortable with the idea of CBD products, one interaction at a time.