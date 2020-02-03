Previewing The Northern Corn & Soybean Expo 2020

There will be a breakout session with Zach Johnson, the YouTuber also known as the Millennial Farmer.

FARGO, N.D. The 2020 Northern Corn and Soybean Expo is back in town for it’s third year.

The expo will have insightful panels that look into global market trends, and how to prepare and plan for the new trade deals.

Personnel from the USDA will also be at the show to help guide farmers through crop insurance and programs like WHIP+.

“We have discussions about how do you plan for this year, when theirs so many variables that it’s like a three dimensional Rubik’s cube kind of situation for farmers to think things through. They are going to give people some really good idea’s on how to approach their planning,” said Nancy Johnson, the Executive Director of the North Dakota Soybean Growers Association.

Farmers can come to the Fargodome Tuesday at 7:15 AM for a free breakfast.

Admission and parking are also free.