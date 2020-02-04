Eagles Elementary Celebrates 101 Days Of School

Festivities include dressing up like Dalmatians from the hit Disney movie, and math and writing games throughout the day.

FARGO, N.D. – First graders at Eagles Elementary School are celebrating their 101st Day of School.

Festivities include dressing up like Dalmatians from the hit Disney movie, and math and writing games throughout the day.

They also got to chow down on ‘Puppy Food’, which is just actually Cocoa Puffs.

The students are also building 101 things.

“We are celebrating just how far we’ve come, and trying to make the middle of winter a little bit more engaging for the kids,” said Erica Johnson, the first grade teacher responsible for organizing the event.

21 first graders participated in the event.

They say that the day had been the best part of the year so far.