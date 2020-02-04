North Dakota Highway Patrol Updates Statewide Phone Number

You can now reach the NDHP at 701-328-4259.

BISMARCK, N.D.–The North Dakota Highway Patrol has updated their statewide phone number.

The Eastern and Western Division of the North Dakota Highway Patrol phone numbers separate numbers.

The Eastern Division, including the Bismarck and Williston offices, can be reached at 701-328-2467.

The Western Division, including the Fargo, Grand Forks and Devils Lake offices, can be reached at 701-328-1081.