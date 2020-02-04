Youthful NDSU Softball Team Ready to Take on Bigger Roles in New Season

Bison lose six seniors from last season

FARGO, N.D. — Its hard to tell by going outside, however, spring sports are here and North Dakota State softball is getting ready for a new season inside. NDSU is coming off the program’s 10th Summit League Tournament title, but the team will look different than last season’s senior-driven roster.

The Bison lose six seniors who accounted for over 130 RBI’s offensively and 22 wins on the mound. The youth is ready to step up and take on bigger roles as the season progresses.

Pitcher Paige Vargas says with the first 36 games on the road, there’s a lot of time for the team to grow together.

“A lot of our seniors last year left some holes when they left. We’ve just been working to see where we can fill those holes, whose going to slide in and out,” Vargas said. “We’ll see how it works out in the beginning of the season. As games go on, we’ll step up and they’ll be a lot of younger leadership I would say now that a lot of the seniors have left.”

The Bison take the field for the first time this Friday against South Carolina.