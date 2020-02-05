Assistant Cass County State’s Attorney Running For District Judge

Reid Brady wants to replace East-Central District Judge Frank Racek who is retiring

FARGO, N.D. — An assistant Cass County state’s attorney is running for district judge.

Reid Brady wants to replace East-Central District Judge Frank Racek who is retiring.

Racek was first appointed to the bench in 1988.

Brady joined the state’s attorneys office in 2004.

He now leads the personal crimes team.

The district covers Cass, Traill and Steele Counties.