Celebrating National Weatherperson Day

Say Thanks To Your Favorite Weather People Today

Today is the time to honor those who work hard to accurately forecast and report ever-changing, unpredictable and possibly dangerous weather.

Wednesday, February 5th is National Weatherperson Day.

The day honors people in the fields of meteorology, weather forecast and broadcast meteorology, like our buddy Marshall Downing.

It also pays tribute to volunteer storm spotters, observers and others who work in the meteorology field.

We’re praising Marshall for his accurate, easy-to-understand forecasts that he delivers every day.

But he wants to highlight the people at the National Weather Service especially, who do a lot of work keeping us informed during severe weather all year.