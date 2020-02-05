Concrete Truck Rollover Closes Exit Ramp in Fargo

Authorities spent more than an hour recovering the truck.

FARGO, N.D.–A fully loaded Kost Materials concrete truck rolled onto its side while attempting to merge onto I-94 at approximately 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday.

The driver was northbound on I-29 when he entered the exit ramp onto westbound I-94 and took the curve too quickly. The truck rolled onto its side and slid into the ditch hitting a highway sign.

The driver was transported to the hospital for minor injuries and was cited for care required.

Authorities closed the exit ramp for more than an hour in order to recover the truck.