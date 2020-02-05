Grand Forks Police Notify City of High Risk Sex Offender

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–The Grand Forks Police Department is notifying the City and surrounding areas of the presence of a Level III Sex Offender living in Grand Forks.

Police say Kelly Tanner moved to 18 1/2 North Washington Street. Tanner is a high risk offender and has a conviction for sexual assault in 2008 and gross sexual imposition in 2003.

High risk offenders require a lifetime registration on the sex offender list and are contacted every 30 days to verify their status. There are currently ten high risk offenders living in Grand Forks.

Anyone with questions or information about unregistered offenders is encouraged to contact Corporal Hank Becker at the Grand Forks Police Department Specialized Resource Bureau at 701-787-8083.

A list of all registered offenders in North Dakota can be found here.