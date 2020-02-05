NDGOP Chair Rick Berg discusses SOTU & impeachment

This months speaker was North Dakota Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg.

FARGO, N.D. – Once a month, Republicans in the region host an open forum at the Holiday Inn in Fargo with speakers to discuss different topics.

In this forum, they discussed the Iowa caucuses, the State of the Union, the impeachment and the North Dakota caucuses coming up on March 10th.

Berg called Trump’s State of the Union speech exciting and one of the best Presidential State of the Union speeches he’s ever heard.

He also called Speaker Pelosi’s tearing up of the speech a political stunt.

“It was extremely disappointing, I mean it kind of hurt me. Even if you don’t agree with someone, you don’t treat someone like you’re going to rip them in half, so to me it was a political stunt to play to people out there watching, I was really disappointed,” says Rick Berg, State Chairman of the North Dakota Republican Party.

Next month’s guest speaker will be Governor Doug Burgum.