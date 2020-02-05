President Trump found not guilty on two articles of impeachment

WASHINGTON – President Trump has been acquitted on two articles of impeachment.

On the first article of abuse of power, the Senate voted 48-52. 67 votes were needed to convict the president.

Senator Mitt Romney of Utah was the only Republican to vote in favor of removal from office. The remaining votes were along party lines.

On article two of obstruction of Congress, President Trump was acquitted in a 47-53 vote.

All Democrats and Independents voted in favor of removal and all Republicans voted not guilty.

Spoke on the Senate floor earlier to officially declare I will vote against both articles of impeachment brought against @realDonaldTrump by the very partisan & quite frankly ridiculous House of Representatives. The Senate exists exactly for moments like this. pic.twitter.com/GLI80Xpv4X — Sen. Kevin Cramer (@SenKevinCramer) February 5, 2020

Delivered closing remarks on the Senate impeachment trial. We need to put impeachment behind us & get back to work advancing measure that improve the lives of the American people. pic.twitter.com/HjZ4aOOpud — Senator John Hoeven (@SenJohnHoeven) February 5, 2020

If we say that the president can decide when he cooperates with a congressional investigation we are saying he’s above the law. pic.twitter.com/G94zgs5JpL — Senator Tina Smith (@SenTinaSmith) February 5, 2020