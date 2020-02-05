President Trump found not guilty on two articles of impeachment

Austin Erickson,

WASHINGTON – President Trump has been acquitted on two articles of impeachment.

On the first article of abuse of power, the Senate voted 48-52. 67 votes were needed to convict the president.

Senator Mitt Romney of Utah was the only Republican to vote in favor of removal from office. The remaining votes were along party lines.

On article two of obstruction of Congress, President Trump was acquitted in a 47-53 vote.

All Democrats and Independents voted in favor of removal and all Republicans voted not guilty.

Categories: Politics / Elections
