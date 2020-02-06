Jamestown No Longer Collecting Garbage in Alleys

JAMESTOWN, N.D.–The City of Jamestown announced they will no longer be collecting garbage in residential alleys beginning February 10.

The City says the alley conditions make it difficult for trucks to pick up garbage.

Residents are asked to place garbage and recycling bins on the boulevard no further than three feet from the curb on your scheduled pickup day.

Residents are also asked to place the bins out for pickup by 7 a.m. as the trucks will not return to the areas after the routes are completed.