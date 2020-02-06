LIVE: Dealing With Downtown Parking

On a friday night, it'll sometimes come down to a bit of luck to find a parking spot in Downtown Fargo, and if you do, it won't always be anywhere near where you're trying to go.

Melissa Brandt, the President of the Downtown Community Partnership, wants to talk with the public all about parking in downtown, and address the perception that parking is impossible downtown.

From availability of parking spot, to the use and perception of public parking in Downtown Fargo, the public is invited to talk about it all.

• The first open house will take place on Thursday, February 6 at 5 p.m. in the City Commission Chambers of City Hall (225 4th Street North).

• The second open house will take place on Friday, February 7 at 12 p.m. in the Community Room of the Main Library (102 3rd Street North).

Community members who are unable to attend the event are encouraged to watch the recording of Thursday’s open house session, which will be posted on the City’s website, FargoND.gov, following the event. The Department of Planning and Development invites all community members to attend and participate in these open house sessions. A quorum of the Parking Commission may be present at these open houses.

For more information on parking Downtown, please visit www.FargoParking.com.