Police Report Jason Aldean Concert Ticket Scam

The seller used credible payment sources and promised delivery through a common ticket vendor.

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The West Fargo Police Department has received reports of a scam involving the sale of Jason Aldean concert tickets.

Two victims say they purchased tickets from a private seller. After providing payment through an online payment system, the victims were blocked from contacting the seller and did not receive the tickets.

The seller used credible payment sources and promised delivery through a common ticket vendor making it difficult to identify it as a scam.

The West Fargo Police Department recommends only buying tickets from official sources, or at the very least do not provide payment until you have inspected the tickets in person for authenticity.