Rolling Stones To Play Minneapolis in May
The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers released the dates for their "NO FILTER 2020 USA Tour".
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – The Rolling Stones announced they will play US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on May 16, 2020.
There will be a special fan presale starting on Wednesday Feb 12 at 10am (local time) through to Thursday Feb 13 at 10pm (local time) –
sign up here to get access: https://the-rolling-stones.lnk.to/USACAPRESALESo
2015 was the last time the band was in Minneapolis when they played at TCF Bank Stadium.
Thursday’s announcement ended days of speculation after the band’s infamous tongue and lips logo was spotted across downtown Minneapolis.
Tickets go on general sale Friday February 14 at 10am (local time) ❤️
The Stones also launched a brand new website: www.rollingstones.com/tour!