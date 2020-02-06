Rolling Stones To Play Minneapolis in May

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers released the dates for their "NO FILTER 2020 USA Tour".

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – The Rolling Stones announced they will play US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on May 16, 2020.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers released the dates for their “NO FILTER 2020 USA Tour”.

There will be a special fan presale starting on Wednesday Feb 12 at 10am (local time) through to Thursday Feb 13 at 10pm (local time) –

sign up here to get access: https://the-rolling-stones.lnk.to/USACAPRESALESo