Two Arrested after High Speed Chase in Grand Forks County

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Two people were arrested in Grand Forks County after fleeing police at speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour.

A Grand Forks County Sheriff’s deputy attempted a traffic stop at approximately 2:30 a.m. on Thursday when the vehicle fled southbound on I-29.

The vehicle entered Traill County where a Traill County Sheriff’s deputy deployed a tire deflation device. With one tire deflated, the vehicle turned northbound and exited I-29.

After deploying another tire deflation device, the vehicle finally came to a stop near Thompson, North Dakota.

The Grand Forks County Sheriff’s deputy arrested the driver, 41-year old Justin Lee Armstrong of Grand Forks and 24-year-old Miranda Leigh Falcon of Grand Forks.

Armstrong was arrested for suspicion of fleeing law enforcement, reckless endangerment and driving under revocation. Falcon was arrested for three outstanding warrants.

A third passenger was released without charges.