Fargo Fire Department Determines Cause of Elim Fire

The void space along with other attic areas did not contain sprinklers.

FARGO, N.D.–The Fargo Fire Department has determined the fire that ravaged Elim Rehab and Care Center on January 23 was caused by an overheated electrical component.

The fire started within the attic space above a childcare classroom.

The void space along with other attic areas did not contain sprinklers allowing the fire to spread quickly.

Elim residents were moved to other facilities along with some staff members.