#grantleystrong Grantley Johnson Passes Away

FARGO, ND — A young boy who’s cancer fight inspired our entire community has passed away.

According to his parents Jordan and Leah, Grantley Johnson passed away at 11:12 p.m. last night.

In a Facebook post, they say he was surrounded by loved ones and is no longer suffering.

They thank everyone for their love and support through his journey.

Grantley’s cancer battle inspired the handle #grantleystrong

Through two rounds of a courageous battle against leukemia, Grantley was able to meet some of his heroes including Carson Wentz.

One of his last inspiring efforts was to design a jersey for the February 22 Fargo Force game against the Sioux City Musketeers.

The jerseys will be sold at a live auction after the game with the proceeds going to Sanford Children’s Hospital.