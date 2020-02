Pickup rear-ends bus in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. – One person is in the hospital after a pickup rear-ends a school bus.

Grand Forks officers were sent to the 4200 block of Belmont Road around 3:15 Friday afternoon.

Witnesses say the Dietrich Bus was stopped and dropping off children when it was struck by a pickup.

The driver of the picup, Albert Giesbrecht, was taken to Altru Hospital. He was cited for following too close.

No one on the bus was hurt.