Seven-Year-Old Grantley Johnson Loses His Second Battle With Leukemia

In a Facebook post, Grantley's family says he was surrounded by loved ones and is no longer suffering.

WEST FARGO, N.D. – They say not all heroes wear capes, and at just seven-years-old, Grantley Johnson proved it.

Grantley loved superheroes, video games, wrestling, drawing and art.

We first met him in 2018 as a first grader at Freedom Elementary School.

His family noticed a rash that would not go away, and after further testing doctors diagnosed him with Acute Myeloblastic (AML)

With his family by his side and the support from the F-M community, he was able to beat cancer after months of chemo treatment.

Then in July of 2019, just a couple of days before his 7th Birthday, Doctors told Grantley the cancer had returned.

Although the news came as a surprise, the family continued to remain positive.

“There’s really no words for it, you just, you don’t believe it, but then you have to process and keep going, one day at a time,” says Leah Johnson, Grantley’s mom.

During these difficult times for the family and the community stepped up and hosted fundraisers to help the family.

“The community pulls together in time of need. That, it doesn’t matter if you know them or not, people genuinely care about other people,” says Mara Dokukin, who organized a fundraiser for Grantley.

At the end of 2019, the family decided to stop treatment as it was too much for his small little body.

His family did their best to make his remaining time memorable.

During his short life, Grantley was able to fulfill many dreams.

He was granted a wish to go to Universal Studios in Florida and meet his favorite superheroes.

Grantley was able to meet his hero, Carson Wentz and got honored by the Vikings.

Just last month Grantley designed a jersey for the Fargo Force.

They will wear it later this month when they play the Sioux City Musketeers during Sanford Children’s Night.

Through the difficult times, Grantley always remained happy and positive.

And as the F-M community mourns the loss of a fighter, the impact Grantley made on the community will long last the years he lived.