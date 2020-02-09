NDSU Women Fall In Overtime

Despite having the lead late, North Dakota State Women's Basketball dropped an overtime affair to Oral Roberts

FARGO, N.D. – Oral Roberts got a record-setting performance from Keni Jo Lippe Sunday afternoon, as the Golden Eagles defeated the North Dakota State women’s basketball team 80-76 in overtime in front of 1,242 fans at the Scheels Center.

Lippe set a Bison Sports Arena/Scheels Center record with 46 points, while also breaking a Summit League record for points scored in a game. Her 46 points are the most points scored in an NCAA Division I women’s basketball game this season.

NDSU dropped to 7-16 overall and 4-7 in Summit League play with the loss. Oral Roberts earned the season sweep of the Bison, as they improved to 11-13 overall and 6-5 in league play. It was the 12th-straight victory over NDSU for Oral Roberts. The Bison return to action on Thursday, Feb. 13 against Purdue Fort Wayne. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. at the Scheels Center. NDSU defeated the Mastodons 58-44 on Jan. 30 in Fort Wayne, Ind.

The Bison were 27-of-69 (39.1%) from the field and 10-of-21 (47.6%) from 3-point range. Oral Roberts was 29-of-64 (45.3%) from the floor and 5-of-17 (29.4%) from downtown. NDSU was 12-of-14 (85.7%) at the free throw line, while Oral Roberts was 17-of-24 (70.8%) at the charity stripe. The Golden Eagles had a 38-28 advantage in the paint and 12-0 in fast break points, while NDSU had a 19-0 advantage in bench points.

Rylee Nudell recorded her fifth career double-double, tying a career-high with 22 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. It was the third career game with over 20 points for Nudell. Ryan Cobbins had 15 points for her eighth-straight game in double figures, while Sofija Zivaljevic and Michelle Gaislerova each had 12 points. Danneka Voegeli had seven rebounds, while Zivaljevic dished out six assists.

Neither team led by more than six points, with Oral Roberts’ largest lead coming at 52-46 with 4:07 to play in the third quarter following an 8-2 run. The Golden Eagles took a 64-60 lead with 3:01 to play on a 3-pointer by Rylie Torrey, but NDSU answered with six-straight points to take a 66-64 lead with 1:19 left in regulation. A pair of free throws by Montserrat Brotons with 1:02 to play in regulation tied the game. NDSU had the ball with :26.4 to play, but failed to get a shot off. Cobbins and Nudell scored NDSU’s first eight points of overtime, taking a 74-70 lead with 3:03 to play on an and-one from Nudell. The Golden Eagles responded with a 10-2 run to close overtime after the Nudell free throw.