“Ties and Tiaras” Valentine’s dance celebrates local families while giving back

It's Mission Fargo's first year hosting the event

FARGO, N.D. — A local organization is encouraging families to dance the night away while giving back to the community.

Mission Fargo is hosting its first ever Ties and Tiaras Valentine’s Dance at the Ramada in Fargo.

The father-daughter dance is for families to let loose and have fun while raising money for Mission Fargo’s Lost Boys Fund.

The organization is establishing the fund to start a food program for local teenagers.

The program would offer mentorship and guidance for kids, as well as activities like cooking lessons.

“We’ve written grants to other organizations to help us get this going and so we wanted to do our part, and so every single time we do something in the community, and we’re doing something fun, we want to do it for a good cause,” says Mission Fargo Pastor Jason Mehring.

Mission Fargo is also accepting online donations.

