Fargo Police honors Officer Jason Moszer with flag-lowering ceremony

FARGO, N.D. – The Fargo Police Department remembered Officer Jason Moszer on the fourth anniversary of his death on Tuesday.

A flag-lowering ceremony is held for the officer that sacrificed his life protecting the community.

Moszer died in the line of duty while establishing a perimeter by a north Fargo house where an armed man had barricaded himself inside. Moszer died of a gunshot wound to the head.

The 33-year-old officer left behind a wife and two children.

“It’s important that we remember him. It’s not just today we remember Jason, we remember Jason as often as we can. His sacrifice meant something, we learned from that sacrifice and I think that’s the best way we can honor Jason going forward,” Fargo Police Dep. Chief Joe Anderson said.

The man who shot Moszer was shot and killed by police.