Snow Days Can Hinder Students With Autism

For students with autism, Snow Days are detrimental to maintaining their developmental progress for success.

FARGO, N.D. – Snow Days are usually a fun day at home for some students, offering a brief break from the stresses and struggles of school.

The weather may trigger anxiety at home.

A bad blizzard could leave parents without proper child care, even for parents with students in high school, resulting in having to call off of work that day.

“It could also throw them off from a schedule piece as well, and make them not as happy, or more irritable at home, because they want to do what they normally do on a day to day basis,” said Darcy Kasprowicz, the Founder of the North Dakota Autism Center.

Kasprowicz says schedules and social interaction are very important to the developmental progress of children with Autism.