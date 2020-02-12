Blizzard Conditions Causing Road Closures and Travel Advisories

UPDATE: The North Dakota Highway Patrol has lifted the no travel advisory for eastern North Dakota.

FARGO, N.D.–Due to the blowing snow, multiple roads in and out of Fargo are being closed.

UPDATE: Fargo Public Works has opened 19 Avenue North.

UPDATE: I-29 is open from the Canadian border to the South Dakota border.

UPDATE: ND Highway 13 is open from I-29 to Wahpeton.

Clay County and Cass County Sheriffs have issued no travel advisories for anyone living in the country. They say visibility in poor in these areas.

The East Grand Forks Police Department reports that Highway 2 between East Grand Forks and Crookston is closed.

You can view a map of road closures and travel advisories in North Dakota here and Minnesota here.

KVRR will continue to update this list as more roads are closed and when they reopen.