Fargo New Life Volunteers Camp Out For A Cause During Blizzard

The event is part of Giving Hearts Day.

FARGO, N.D. – New Life Center volunteers camped out in a tent overnight as part of their efforts to raise awareness on homelessness.

The volunteers headed to their tents at around 10 p.m. and say that it was pretty calm and temperatures were not too bad.

They say everything changed around 3 a.m. when the wind started to pick up and the temperature started to drop.

“When the storm set in, the wind picked up and the biggest tent collapsed. So, it fell over on the two individuals that were in that tent so at that point, they had the option. They got up and got their vehicles and went home. And, that’s one of the things that I talk to our staff about. What we do is a matter of life and death,” says Rob Swiers, the Executive Director at the Fargo New Life Center.

Six other volunteers will be sleeping in the tents Wednesday night to encourage donations tomorrow on Giving Hearts Day.